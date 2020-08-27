Ruth Lane Howard Strong



July 22, 1917-January 13, 2020



Chapel Hill, NC



Ruth Lane Howard Strong



(July 22, 1917-January 13, 2020)



Ruth Howard Strong loved the University of North Carolina and Chapel Hill, the town where she lived for 102 years. She was born on July 22, 1917 in Broadway, NC which is a small town in Lee County. She moved as an infant to Chapel Hill with her parents Melissa and Britton John Howard. The family first lived on Cameron Avenue and later moved a block over to McCauley Street where their neighbors were families who worked at the University or in the town, and their children walked or rode bikes to the public schools on Franklin Street. At that time, none of the houses were rented to students, and Graham Court was the only apartment building. A few families boarded one or two students. Many of the houses of that period, including her family's, are still there.



Chapel Hill was small back then, and the University's administrative officers and the professors were held in high esteem. Ruth and her parents greatly admired Frank Porter Graham, the University's president, and Robert House, its chancellor. Years later Ruth was delighted when Mr. Graham's sister was her daughter's second grade teacher.



When Ruth graduated from Chapel Hill High School she wanted to attend UNC, but her parents could not afford the $75 tuition. Luckily she received a small scholarship and some student aid jobs. That support allowed her to enroll as a freshman in the class of 1938. While at Carolina, she was active in YMCA and Graham Memorial, and was a member of the Town Girls' Association. She enjoyed a variety of courses and took a degree in journalism. Her favorite professor was Dr. George Taylor who taught Shakespeare and Milton.



Upon graduating from Carolina in June of 1938, she married Fletcher Wilson Ferguson. They had a daughter, Judith Spencer Ferguson. When the marriage ended in 1945, Ruth and her daughter returned to Chapel Hill and to live with her parents on McCauley Street. That summer she got a job on campus in the Office of Records and Registration, and it was there that she met Raymond Strong. Just a short time earlier, Raymond had been returning to the US from military service in England. Also on board the Queen Mary was Harvey Elliot from Little Washington, NC. Harvey suggested that Raymond shouldn't go back to his native South Bend, Indiana, the home of Notre Dame University, but should instead go to UNC on the GI Bill just like he was going to do. Raymond did just that. Three years later, he graduated from Carolina with a degree in economics. He continued working in the Office Of Records, and became its director when Edward Lanier retired. Ruth's and Ray's marriage began in 1950 and lasted until his death in March of 2013.



In 1957 Ruth became the Secretary to the UNC Law School. She served both the faculty and the students. She said it was her favorite job. She respected and admired the faculty, but she really enjoyed working directly with the students. She said they kept her young!



Ruth's younger sister, Rachel Lee Howard, attended Women's College in Greensboro and married Murray Owen who graduated from Duke and served in the Navy during WWII. They had one daughter Jennifer Melissa Owen. They lived in California and are now deceased.



Ruth died at the DuBose Health Center of the Cedars on January 13, 2020. She was 102 years old. She is buried in Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery in a plot shared with her husband and her parents.



She is survived by her daughter Judy and her husband John Harper Honey of Southport, CT, her granddaughter Laura Howard Payne Lowe and her husband John Budd Lowe III of Fairfield, CT and her grandson Andrew Stephen Payne and his wife Ann Doty Payne and her great grandsons, Stuart Brian Payne and Oliver Louis Payne of Bedford, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store