Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Ruth Stubbs Bloodworth


1934 - 2020
Ruth Stubbs Bloodworth Obituary
Ruth Stubbs Bloodworth

July 23, 1934 – March 21, 2020

Wendell

Ruth Stubbs Bloodworth, 85, died Saturday. She was born in Wake County to the late Marvin William and Margaret Levering Stubbs. She retired from the State of North Carolina. She was a member of Chapter 293 Eastern Star. Ruth was a wonderful wife and mother, loved travelling and camping, having visited 45 states, Mexico, Canada and Nassau. She was a "Ham" radio operator (KE4DRI), and had many friends in the "Ham" fraternity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Max Bloodworth of the home, children Linda Kay Bloodworth, Michael Bloodworth (Valerie), brother, Sandy Stubbs, grandsons, William Bloodworth and Bryan Bloodworth (Beth).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic & Eastern Star Home: 700 South Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2020
