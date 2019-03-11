Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Thompson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Thompson Obituary
Ruth Thompson

May 3, 1940 - March 8, 2019

Raleigh

Ms. Ruth Barefoot Thompson entered the gates of heaven on March 8, 2019 at the age of 78 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth is survived by her daughter Carol Boyette and husband Clyde of Raleigh; grandson Kyle Boyette and wife Suzanne of Roxboro; grandson Kevin Boyette of Raleigh; sister Lois B. Hood of Benson; brothers Darrell Barefoot and Keith Barefoot of Benson and great-grandaughter Addie Kate; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother Clyde Barefoot and father Rossie Barefoot, both of Benson.

Ruth was born on May 3, 1940 in Fayetteville NC. She graduated from Women's College in Greensboro with a degree in Business Administration. She later received her Masters in Counseling from North Carolina State University. After moving to Raleigh in 1966 Ruth began working at Broughton High School as a teacher, counselor and career development coordinator. After 37 years at Broughton High School, Ruth retired in 2003. She touched many lives during her time working in the public school system. She remained in touch with several students long after she retired. Ruth was also the Broughton testing site coordinator where she oversaw the administration of the SAT and ACT tests for students.

Ruth loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandsons, Kyle and Kevin, were the "apple of her eye". Visitation for Ruth will be Sunday, March 10, from 5-7 pm at Montlawn Funeral Home. Ruth's funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, March 11 at Montlawn Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Burrell will officiate the ceremony.

The Family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Smithfield and the many Doctor's and nurses at Johnston Memorial for their loving care of Ruth. Also a very special Thank You to Susan Lewis and Rene Honeycutt for their unwavering love and support.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Montlawn Funeral Home at 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now