Ruth Thompson



May 3, 1940 - March 8, 2019



Raleigh



Ms. Ruth Barefoot Thompson entered the gates of heaven on March 8, 2019 at the age of 78 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth is survived by her daughter Carol Boyette and husband Clyde of Raleigh; grandson Kyle Boyette and wife Suzanne of Roxboro; grandson Kevin Boyette of Raleigh; sister Lois B. Hood of Benson; brothers Darrell Barefoot and Keith Barefoot of Benson and great-grandaughter Addie Kate; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother Clyde Barefoot and father Rossie Barefoot, both of Benson.



Ruth was born on May 3, 1940 in Fayetteville NC. She graduated from Women's College in Greensboro with a degree in Business Administration. She later received her Masters in Counseling from North Carolina State University. After moving to Raleigh in 1966 Ruth began working at Broughton High School as a teacher, counselor and career development coordinator. After 37 years at Broughton High School, Ruth retired in 2003. She touched many lives during her time working in the public school system. She remained in touch with several students long after she retired. Ruth was also the Broughton testing site coordinator where she oversaw the administration of the SAT and ACT tests for students.



Ruth loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandsons, Kyle and Kevin, were the "apple of her eye". Visitation for Ruth will be Sunday, March 10, from 5-7 pm at Montlawn Funeral Home. Ruth's funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, March 11 at Montlawn Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Burrell will officiate the ceremony.



The Family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Smithfield and the many Doctor's and nurses at Johnston Memorial for their loving care of Ruth. Also a very special Thank You to Susan Lewis and Rene Honeycutt for their unwavering love and support.



Flowers and condolences may be sent to Montlawn Funeral Home at 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh NC.