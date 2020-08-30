1/1
Ruth Todd Nowell
1928 - 2020
Ruth Todd Nowell

September 7, 1928 - August 28, 2020

Wendell

Ruth Todd Nowell, 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday. She was born on September 7, 1928 to Willie Dowell & Mamie Baker Todd. Ruth was a godly influence in her home, her church and her community. She loved talking to others about Jesus being with & cooking for her family, attending the Todd Christmas party, attending Wendell Baptist Church, being a member of the Faith Sunday School class which she taught for 50 plus years and sitting on her porch. She taught many children at her Humpty Dumpty Kindergarten and was a teacher assistant at Carver School until she retired. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Royce Nowell, who was the love of her life, her sisters: Leona Kelly, Kathleen Nowell, Lula Bailey, Mamie Ramsey, & brothers: R. B., Willie, Furney, Joe, Cedric, and Leslie Todd.

She is survived by her children: Kay(Robin) Vann, Connie Greene & Al (Margaret) Nowell; grandchildren: Amos (Kim) Greene, Elizabeth (Clint) Vaughan, Ryan (Shannon) Vann, Benjamin (Mary Margaret) Vann, Mary Todd (Jon) Moseley, Mary Allison (Chester) Allen, Bert (Austen) Nowell, Annie Nowell, 15 great grandchildren, Many nieces & nephews.

The family would like to thank her loving caregivers: Gwen Powell, Carrie Rivers, Judith Perry, Bridgett Judd, Shirley Scott, Elizabeth Cook, Kelly's Family Care Home & Transitions Lifecare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wendell Baptist Church.

The family will have a private graveside service at Greenmount Cemetery. She will lie in state from 1- 3 pm, Saturday, at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Lying in State
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
