I was sorry to read of Ruth's death in the paper this morning. My mother, Elizabeth Dixon, lived across the hall at Brighton Gardens for about a year until she died last September. My mom, who had Alzheimer's and withdrew from people because of it, was drawn to Ruth's gentle, welcoming kindness. Ruth's door was always open, and my mom would wave hello and sometimes go in to speak. I appreciated the obituary as I can see that Ruth was a woman who worked for world peace and shared peace with everyone she met. I am so sorry for your loss at this particularly difficult time.

Kate Dixon

Neighbor