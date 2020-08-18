1/1
Ruth Turk
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elizabeth S. Turk

October 28, 1926 - August 10, 2020

Raleigh

Ruth Elizabeth S. Turk, 93, died of natural causes on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living, Raleigh, NC, following a long and rich life.

Ruth was born in 1926 in Cleveland, OH; she was the daughter of Albert and Jesse Solether. She married Donald H. Turk in 1950; they resided in Wickliffe, OH, until his death in 1995. She lived in Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Raleigh in 2007.

Ruth received a B.A. from Baldwin-Wallace College in 1948 in sociology and anthropology, with a focus on religion. She went to Hartford in 1949 on a Lisle Fellowship in the inner city, to foster intercultural and inter-religious understanding, and create "world-mindedness," one of many community efforts in her lifelong work for world peace.

Ruth was a member of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh. Previously, she taught Sunday School for many years, and served as a deacon and choir member at Covenant Baptist Church in Wickliffe. She was well-respected for her volunteer work, including the League of Women Voters, Council on Human Relations, and the Ecumenical Institute. She had many interests: she loved fine art, handmade crafts, an eclectic spectrum of music, and enjoyed walking in nature, observing the birds and the plants.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and her sister Jean. She is survived by her four children, Dale (Mary) in Manhattan, NY; Barbara in Brooklyn, NY; Laurel in Sunderland, MA; Glenn (Laura) in Cary, NC; two grandsons, James (Julia) in Washington, DC, and Stephen (Megan) in Durham, NC; eight nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at the Holden Arboretum, Kirtland, OH, as circumstances allow.

Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27605, or www.pullen.org/donate; please specify the "Emergency Assistance Morris-Hall Fund" housing support mission, "Ruth Turk Memorial Gift." Donations also can be made to Heifer International, www.heifer.org, working to eradicate poverty and hunger through sustainable community development.

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
I was sorry to read of Ruth's death in the paper this morning. My mother, Elizabeth Dixon, lived across the hall at Brighton Gardens for about a year until she died last September. My mom, who had Alzheimer's and withdrew from people because of it, was drawn to Ruth's gentle, welcoming kindness. Ruth's door was always open, and my mom would wave hello and sometimes go in to speak. I appreciated the obituary as I can see that Ruth was a woman who worked for world peace and shared peace with everyone she met. I am so sorry for your loss at this particularly difficult time.
Kate Dixon
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved