Ruth Vick Ray
January 10, 1933 - June 5, 2020
Zebulon
Ruth Vick Ray, 87, went to her Heavenly home on Friday following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Nash County to the late William & Minnie Lewis Vick. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marie Denton, Rachel Andrews, and Jesse Vick; a nephew, Williford (Tink) Martin; and a great grandchild, Ella Cate Dees.
Ruth was humble, kind, and full of love, servanthood, and self-sacrifice. She was a proud member of MidPoint Church (formerly Middlesex Church of God). She lived a life of devotion to her Christian faith, her family, and her many friends.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Nelson Keyvin Ray of the home; children, Sandra Strickland (Phil), Carson Ray, Mike Ray (Amy); sibling, Eleanor Lewis of Middlesex; grandchildren, Trevor, Zachary, & Madeline Ray, Brandon Ray (Amanda), Laura Dees (Aaron), Jason Wilkins (Jessica), Kim Johnson (Glenn), David Strickland (Jodie); many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Ginger Caldwell for her ongoing support and dedication to Ruth's care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, Youngsville, or MidPoint Church, Middlesex.
She will lie in state Monday, 2-5 pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Private services with burial in the Williams Family Cemetery, Tuesday. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.