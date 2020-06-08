Ruth Vick Ray
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Vick Ray

January 10, 1933 - June 5, 2020

Zebulon

Ruth Vick Ray, 87, went to her Heavenly home on Friday following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Nash County to the late William & Minnie Lewis Vick. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marie Denton, Rachel Andrews, and Jesse Vick; a nephew, Williford (Tink) Martin; and a great grandchild, Ella Cate Dees.

Ruth was humble, kind, and full of love, servanthood, and self-sacrifice. She was a proud member of MidPoint Church (formerly Middlesex Church of God). She lived a life of devotion to her Christian faith, her family, and her many friends.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Nelson Keyvin Ray of the home; children, Sandra Strickland (Phil), Carson Ray, Mike Ray (Amy); sibling, Eleanor Lewis of Middlesex; grandchildren, Trevor, Zachary, & Madeline Ray, Brandon Ray (Amanda), Laura Dees (Aaron), Jason Wilkins (Jessica), Kim Johnson (Glenn), David Strickland (Jodie); many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Ginger Caldwell for her ongoing support and dedication to Ruth's care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, Youngsville, or MidPoint Church, Middlesex.

She will lie in state Monday, 2-5 pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Private services with burial in the Williams Family Cemetery, Tuesday. www.stricklandfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Lying in State
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved