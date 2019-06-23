Home

BROOKS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC
201 PROFESSIONAL CIRCLE
Morehead City, NC 28557-4303
(252) 726-5580
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist church atrium
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Morehead City, NC
Ruth Willis


Ruth Willis Obituary
Ruth Missouri Willis

April 27, 1924-June 14, 2019

Beaufort, NC

Ruth M Willis, 95, of Morehead City died Friday June 14 at Crystal Bluffs, Morehead City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday June 30 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating.

Ms Willis was born in Morehead City in the family home to George Howard Willis and Nellie Rivers Nelson Willis. She attended Morehead City High School and Louisburg College. She retired from US Civil Service in 1980 after 38 years of service at MCAS, Cherry Point, NC. On November 11,1981 she was elected to a four year term on the Morehead City Board of Commissioners, the first woman to do so.

She is survived by her cousin Jerry Nelson Fischler of Morehead City, cousin Eric Nelson and wife Loraine of Raleigh, niece Joyce Williams of Palm City, Florida, niece Mildred Catherine Gardner and husband Wade of Morehead City, great nephew Christian Holland and wife Gina of Beaufort, great nephew Glenn Holland of Mexico City, great niece Laura Holland of Durham, and great niece Hannah Emmanuele and husband Philip of Chicago. The family will receive friends in the First United Methodist church atrium on Sunday June 30 at 1:00 pm.

In addition to her parents, her brothers Carlyle Willis, Donald Willis, Leonard Willis, sisters Mildred Holland, Mary Ellen Willis, and Julia Willis Johnson preceded her in death.

Flowers may be sent and/or donations made to First United Methodist Church at 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019
