Ruth Deeds Winders
January 17, 1926 - June 5, 2020
Raleigh
Ruth Winders, 94, passed away at her daughter's home on 5th of June, 2020. She was born Ruth Marie Deeds to James and Clara in Detroit, Michigan. She was the eldest of three children. In 1945 she married Gordon Winders and they had seven children together-Jane, Jim, Bill, Tom, MaryKay, Donna and Ann.
In 1979 she took a job with Rea Construction where she spent 10 years. She made it her mission to help the workers, many of them illiterate, navigate the benefits offered by their employer to better support themselves and their families. She retired in 1989 and turned her attentions to her favorite work: taking care of children. Consecutively, she cared for 2 children. She was an incredible woman, wife, mother and grandmother.
Ruth is pre-deceased by her husband Gordon R. Winders, her son William G. Winders, and her two brothers Joseph and John Deeds. She is survived by her remaining 6 children, 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a viewing for immediate family on Wednesday the 10th of June from 4:00-6:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on East Millbrook Road. It will also be live streamed through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.