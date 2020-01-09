|
|
Ruthie Hall Clemons
August 9, 1939 - January 4, 2020
Garner
Ruthie Hall Clemons, of Garner, NC departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Wake: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 4209 Smithfield Road, Knightdale, NC.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 4209 Smithfield Road, Knightdale, NC.
Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Good Hope Church Cemetery, Knightdale, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Beverly Curtis of Garner, NC, Ruthette Farrar (Charles) of Las Vegas, NV and Alisa Clemons of Raleigh, NC; Sons, Ricky Clemons (Chris) and Keith Clemons (Keisha), all of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Gladys Mayo of Wendell, NC, Dilcy Hall and Judy Ferrell, both of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Garland Hall (Mary) and Ulysses Hall (Rebecca), all of CT; 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020