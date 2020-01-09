Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
4209 Smithfield Road
Knightdale, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
4209 Smithfield Road
Knightdale, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
4209 Smithfield Road
Knightdale, NC
Ruthie Hall Clemons


1939 - 2020
Ruthie Hall Clemons Obituary
Ruthie Hall Clemons

August 9, 1939 - January 4, 2020

Garner

Ruthie Hall Clemons, of Garner, NC departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Wake: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 4209 Smithfield Road, Knightdale, NC.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 4209 Smithfield Road, Knightdale, NC.

Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Good Hope Church Cemetery, Knightdale, NC.

Survivors: Daughters, Beverly Curtis of Garner, NC, Ruthette Farrar (Charles) of Las Vegas, NV and Alisa Clemons of Raleigh, NC; Sons, Ricky Clemons (Chris) and Keith Clemons (Keisha), all of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Gladys Mayo of Wendell, NC, Dilcy Hall and Judy Ferrell, both of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Garland Hall (Mary) and Ulysses Hall (Rebecca), all of CT; 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020
