Ruthleen G. Page
April 21, 1929 - August 24, 2020
WILLOW SPRING
Ruthleen "Rudy" Gregory Page, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday with her family by her side at her family farm. A native of Angier, NC, Rudy was the daughter of the late Harvey Gregory and Gladys Hockaday Gregory. She met and married the love of her life Jesse Page Sr. and they made their home in Willow Spring, NC.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Gegax, Debbie Matthews (Jimmy), Jesse Page Jr., Robert Page (Susan), Jeanne Summersett (Bob); grandchildren, Tanja Blackley, Ronnie Gegax Jr., Traci Gegax, Tammy McLean, (Derek), Stacey Gibson (Lee), Kyle Page, and Troy Smith (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Nicole Pace (Jeremy), Kevin Blackley, Logan Gegax, Chase Gegax, Mercedes Gegax, Dillon Gegax, Elizabeth McLean, Nolan McLean, Abby Gibson and Avery Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Jesse E. Page, Sr.; sister, Edythe Murray; granddaughters, Tina and Annette Matthews (twins). Rudy had many special friends and family that she loved dearly, and of course her loyal companion and fur-baby, Suzie Q.
Many thanks to Heartland Hospice staff and special nurse Heather.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Baptist Church, Willow Spring. Burial will follow the service at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
