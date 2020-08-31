Ryan Barbour

Ryan Marcus Barbour



McGee's Crossroads, NC



Mr. Ryan Marcus Barbour, age 51, of 2033 Sanders Road, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Service will be 3:00PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Church, Angier, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Revs. Brandon Teachey and Chris Searles will officiate.



Ryan was born on December 2, 1968 in Wake County to Marcus Gradford and Peggy Benson Barbour of McGee's Crossroads. He was preceded in death by an infant sister and his grandparents, Thurman and Ruth Barbour, Gerald Benson, Lettie Benson Johnson and Dwight Johnson. Ryan formerly taught at Johnston Community College and Wake Tech. He was a member of Johnson Memorial Church.



Surviving in addition to his parents include his sister, Natalie Gurley and husband, Richard of McGee's Crossroads; brother, Adam Barbour and wife, Harmony of Virginia; special nieces and nephews, Lydia Gurley, Ella Gurley, Madelynn Barbour, Temperance Barbour, Jude Barbour, Asher Barbour and Lettie Barbour; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.



Ryan will lie in state on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC. The family will not be present during this time.



The family will receive friends from 1:45PM-2:45PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 prior to the service at Johnson Memorial Church, 8280 NC HWY 50 North, Angier, NC 27501.



In accordance with NC-COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home suggests practicing social distancing guidelines and the three W's: wait, wash, and wear a face covering.



Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC .



