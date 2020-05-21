Stephen Christopher Ford
December 22, 1965 - May 16, 2020
Raleigh
Stephen Christopher Ford, 54, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2020. Chris was born on December 22, 1965, in Laurinburg, NC, to the late Julian and Jacquelyn Ford. He graduated from Sanderson High and went on to graduate from East Carolina University. Chris was a faithful fan of the Pirates and passed on his love for Pirate football to his family.
Chris spent his career involved in the construction industry and most recently served Wake County Public Schools overseeing school construction projects. He was respected by his peers as a perfectionist with an eye for detail.
With a gregarious personality and an inviting smile, Chris delighted in sharing stories with a friend or a stranger, often over a glass of good bourbon. He fine-tuned his storytelling skills over countless trips with family and friends, including the annual fly-fishing trips with his childhood buddies. Chris could fix just about anything from plumbing to cars and was always willing to lend a hand. The only thing to eclipse his love of the outdoors and tinkering was his love for his family.
Chris relished the time he spent traveling and camping with his family; watching his son, Nolan, play basketball; cheering on his daughter, Amelia, on the volleyball court; and listening to live music with the love of his life, Kellie. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children and was thrilled for Amelia to join her older brother at Sanderson this fall. Chris leaves behind a rich legacy of compassion, kindheartedness, and generosity.
He was a great father, a loyal friend, and a wonderful husband. Nothing will be the same without his smile and infectious laughter, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kellie Monahan Ford; children, Nolan and Amelia; brother, Greg and his wife, Stephanie, of Hampstead, NC; nephew, Clay; sister-in-law, Stacie Monahan of Raleigh, NC; and father- and mother-in-law, Dennis and JoAnne Monahan of Raleigh, NC. Aunt Joyce Harvey and her husband Bill of Delray Beach, FL. Cousins Stephanie Miralia of Raleigh, NC and Andrea Butler and her husband, James and daughter Lucian of Severna Park, MD.
Due to gathering restrictions presented by the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to East Carolina University, College of Engineering and Technology (Construction Management Fund) or the Trout Unlimited Conservation Fund.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 21, 2020.