S. Douglas Small, Jr.
January 27, 1945 - December 26, 2019
Raleigh
S. Douglas (S.D.) Small Jr., 74, went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. He was born on his father's birthday January 27, 1945 in Raleigh N.C. to the late S. Douglas Small, Sr. and Anabel Bennett Small.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Carrie Stephens Small. He was a devoted husband and caretaker for Carrie.
S.D. (Doug) attended Kings Business College for two years. Later he went to work at the N.C. State University Bookstore and was there for thirty-seven years as Associate Director. He was a longtime member of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
When he was growing up he was called S.D, however when he became an adult he was called Doug. He loved music and he played the piano and the organ and he could sing beautifully. He liked to go to plays, laugh and make others laugh too. He was generous, kind, funny, and mischievous.
Surviving are his sister Bonnie Stem (James) of Raleigh, sister and brother in laws: Phyllis Grigg of Graham, Wayne Patton of Blythe GA, Simmons Stephens (Sherry) of Burlington, Dawn Genest (Tom) of Jacksonville FL, Janet Foushee of Elon, and Juanita Currin (Pat) of Stem; special friends Carol Gordon and James Harper, and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends.
A private interment service will be conducted at Montlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held December 30th at 1:00 PM at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4921 Six Forks Road, Raleigh NC. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. The family wishes to thank his special caregiver Fonda Welch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019