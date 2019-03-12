|
Sabrina Haithcock Heffington
March 26, 1962 - February 25, 2019
Glen Allen, VA
Sabrina Haithcock Heffington, 56, of Glen Allen, VA went to heaven on February 25th, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her soulmate and loving husband of 29 years, Ed Heffington, Jr; three fur babies; parents Earl and Janet Haithcock; her sisters, Teresa (Jack) Bennett and Suzanne (Paul) Martin; niece, Natalie and nephews, Sean, Eric, and Luke. Sabrina, a former Cary resident, loved live music and attended many concerts in her purple and tie dye outfits. She was a spirited animal advocate and volunteered with local rescue groups. Sabrina was generous, kind, and loving and she lit up the room. Her friendships lasted a lifetime and her many friends are reminders of how deeply she connected with people and embraced life.
A memorial celebration of her life is planned for March 16th 4-8 pm (casual attire) at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to C.A.R.E https://care-cats.org/donate/
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019