Services Massey Funeral Home 913 N. Arendell Ave. Zebulon , NC 27597 (919) 269-6600 Memorial service 2:00 PM Wendell Elementary School (Auditorium) 3355 Wendell Blvd Wendell , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sadie Rountree Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sadie Elizabeth "Betsy" Rountree

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sadie Elizabeth "Betsy" Rountree



09/15/1943 – 06/01/2019



Wendell



Sadie Elizabeth Rountree, 75, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare on June 1, 2019, after a short and spirited battle with remitting cancer. Betsy, as she was affectionately known by her friends, was a native of Zebulon, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Eldred Vincent Rountree, Sr. and Geraldine Massey Rountree.



Betsy was a proud graduate of the Wake County Public School System. She attended Campbell University, earning a degree in English. After graduating from Campbell University, she began her career as an educator teaching English with the Wake County Public School System in 1966. Later, while working full time, Betsy earned her Master's Degree in Education from North Carolina Central University.



Assisting with the desegregation of Garner Consolidated in 1968 helped foment values that would be called upon in her later career. For many friends and colleagues, Betsy's involvement in desegregation illustrated, even in the early days of her career, that equality and a sound education for all students was her sole purpose as an educator.



Betsy later served as Assistant Principal of East Garner Middle School from 1977 – 1982. During 1982 she also served as Interim Principal of East Garner Middle School. During her short tenure as Interim Principal, she received the call that would ultimately lead her to the role that many in Wake County consider a defining one – principal of Wendell Elementary School – a role she proudly held from 1982 until 2005.



Anyone who has had the distinct privilege and joy of knowing Betsy understood that she was proud to be from Wake County, particularly Eastern (emphasis applied) Wake County. Like so many political figures who looked after the needs of their particular constabulary, Betsy likewise safeguarded and promoted Wendell Elementary and the surrounding community. When she took the helm as principal in 1982, she was the fifth person to hold the post in that calendar year. Understanding the dynamics of Wendell, and being a native of Zebulon, she was told early on by obstinate townsfolk that she would not be accepted by the Wendell community and that the town wanted one of their own as principal. In true Betsy fashion, she bought a house in Wendell, joined local community boards, commissions, and civic groups, and showed Wendell she was committed by putting down roots. A short time later under her leadership, a new school building was completed and opened and soon Wendell Elementary became an equity magnet school.



To say Betsy Rountree was a natural born educator simply does not describe her adequately. One former colleague said "she was an excellent role model" and "someone other principals looked up to." Having a quick wit with the Wake County Central Office, her own staff, parents, and children, she put everyone at ease. With what was often perceived at first glance as a hardened exterior, she has been described by many as having "a soft heart for others" and "a heart of gold toward young people and, in particular, her students."



More so than anything, Betsy will be remembered for her unfailing humor, originality, southern gentility, and caring guidance for a community that accepted a "girl from Zebulon." It has been recounted by many that upon receiving a phone call from the Wake County Central Office with a request, Betsy's reply was simple and clear: "Well, what you have to understand is that we don't do things here in Wendell the way you do in Raleigh." From a local's perspective, Betsy was not only historically accurate with that comment, but also heralded a position of singular community understanding and conscience. From gracefully managing the return of a racy video tape that was mistakenly sent to her school by a parent, to brining Eastern Wake County white lightnin' to an administration-wide meeting, there will be countless stories that many will cherish.



Close friend and former Wake County Superintendent Bill McNeal said it best, "her works spoke for themselves." He went on to add that "students, teachers, and parents would always come back to visit her – including in retirement, and that goes to show how very much she resonated with her community."



Besty was predeceased by her beloved, Carol Veltri with whom she shared years of close partnership, antiquing, traveling, love of education, and time at their cherished Aydlett, North Carolina. Additionally, Betsy was predeceased by her brother, Eldred Vincent Rountree, Jr. She is survived by her two nephews, Jonathan David Rountree (Rosie) of Sherman Oaks, CA, and Benjamin Howard Rountree of Palm Beach, Florida.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 pm at Wendell Elementary School (Auditorium), 3355 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, North Carolina 27591. A reception will follow in the Sadie Elizabeth Rountree Gymnasium.



Betsy and her family would like to thank neighbors, the Wendell community, and the Wake County Public School System colleagues for their support and encouragement during this time. The family would like to particularly thank Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Quigg and Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Richardson for their selfless devotion shown during this time. Additionally, they also wish to express their deepest appreciation for the health team at Duke Cancer Center (Durham, North Carolina), Duke Raleigh Hospital, and Transitions LifeCare. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, North Carolina, or Grace Episcopal Church, Clayton, North Carolina. Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries