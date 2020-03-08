Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835

Sadie Juliet Battle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Juliet Battle Obituary
Sadie Juliet Battle

January 1, 1933 - March 1, 2020

Raleigh

Sadie Juliet Battle departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. She joined the church at an early age being the daughter and relative in a family of ministers, especially her father, Rev. Jesse Patterson. Also, at an early age she took to music like a fish to water. She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a major in music; worked as a music teacher in the Wake County Public School system for about 40 years; gave piano lessons and recitals for hundreds of students; and served as minister of music and organist at St. Paul AME Church for about 40 years. Her funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, 11 March at St. Paul AME Church, 402 W Edenton St, Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation at 11am and Service at 12:00PM. Instead of flowers, please contribute to the Blissfulsage Foundation work with Hospice Care at www.blissfulsagefoundation.org. Checks may be made payable to: Blissfulsage Foundation, Attn: Rachael Battle, 2300 Sanderford Rd., Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -