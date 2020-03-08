|
|
Sadie Juliet Battle
January 1, 1933 - March 1, 2020
Raleigh
Sadie Juliet Battle departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. She joined the church at an early age being the daughter and relative in a family of ministers, especially her father, Rev. Jesse Patterson. Also, at an early age she took to music like a fish to water. She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a major in music; worked as a music teacher in the Wake County Public School system for about 40 years; gave piano lessons and recitals for hundreds of students; and served as minister of music and organist at St. Paul AME Church for about 40 years. Her funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, 11 March at St. Paul AME Church, 402 W Edenton St, Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation at 11am and Service at 12:00PM. Instead of flowers, please contribute to the Blissfulsage Foundation work with Hospice Care at www.blissfulsagefoundation.org. Checks may be made payable to: Blissfulsage Foundation, Attn: Rachael Battle, 2300 Sanderford Rd., Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020