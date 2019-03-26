|
Sadie Yates Jones
November 15, 1927 - March 24, 2019
Apex
Sadie Yates Jones, 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday following a brief illness.
Mrs. Jones was a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church and active in the Salem Community until recent years. She was a talented artist proficient in woodworking, basket making, and crocheting. She loved gardening and cooking, and many of us enjoyed the fruits of her labor.
She is survived by her daughter: Margie Anderson Goodwin; son: Roy Anderson and wife Shirley; grandsons: Danny Goodwin and wife Carolyn, and Noah Anderson; great-grandchildren: Jessica, Ashley and Carson Goodwin.
Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her 1st husband, George W. Anderson, Jr; her 2nd husband, Maynard Jones; stepson, Gary Jones; son, Cecil Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27th at Salem Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon at Salem Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2019