Sallie Hendricks
1939 - 2020
Sallie Beth Robinson Hendricks

May 10, 1939 - May 23, 2020

Cary

Sallie Beth Robinson Hendricks, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on May 23, 2020. She was born in Raleigh on May 10, 1939, to Alma Lillian Cox Robinson and Alvie Lee Robinson.

Sallie was strong and vivacious, with a sparkling sense of humor. She and her husband, James Stephen Hendricks, dated for two years and were married May 4, 1959, and remained deeply devoted to one another for 61 years. Together, they raised four children who carry on Sallie's courageous spirit, her love of nature, her affinity for music, and her faith. She was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren.

Sallie was gracious and brought people together. She loved playing Bridge with friends. She also hosted decades of gatherings with family and friends in her home, which was always brimming with laughter and warmth.

Her memory is cherished by her husband, James; her children and their spouses, Cynthia Hendricks Finger (David), Rebecca Hendricks Pietras (Frank), Stephen Hendricks (Heather), and Paul Hendricks (Hollie); her sisters, Peggy Wright and Leetha House; her brother, Peter Robinson; and her grandchildren, Megan, Alex, Bryce, Trey, Melissa, Brett, Marshall, Zane, and Hunter.

The family will be holding a small graveside service Wednesday, May 27, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Friends of the Cary Senior Center or Bethel Baptist Cary. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.montlawn.com.

Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.
