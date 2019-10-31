|
|
Sallie Watson Parrish
Wake Forest
Sallie Watson Parrish, 77, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Raleigh Duke Hospital. Sallie was born on April 19, 1942 the daughter of the late Volina Louise Wilson Watson and Edwin Wade Watson. She was preceded in death by a brother; Kenny Watson and her husband of 55 years; DeVon Parrish.
Sallie graduated from Millbrook High School. After high school her first job was a bank teller at State Bank in Raleigh. She then worked for CMC Maintenance Co. where she retired as an accountant.
A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon November 1, 2019 at the Falls Baptist Church with Dr. Tom Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Falls Community Cemetery.
Sallie is survived by her sons; Shayne Parrish and his wife Cathy, Ty Parrish and his wife Christy, sisters; Sandra Wyatt, Helen Crabtree and Pam Miles, a brother; Robert Watson, grandchildren; Alex Parrish, Bailey Parrish, Allison Parrish, Taylor Parrish, Ethan Parrish and Anna Sheridan.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sallie's care givers, Evelyn and Lindy which lived with her for the past 4 years.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Falls Baptist Church 9700 Fonville Road Wake Forest, NC 27587
Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service in the church fellowship building.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 31, 2019