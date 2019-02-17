Sallie Lou Stott



October 9, 1928 - February 13, 2019



Raleigh



It was a brisk fall day in 1928 and things were a bit chaotic in the Perry household in eastern Nash County. On October 9, 1928, Sallie Lou Perry was welcomed into this world by her parents, Rupert Perry and Bonnie K Perry. Even though it was in the midst of the depression, Sallie had an idyllic life as the oldest child on a tobacco farm. She spent her summers in Florida with her grandparents which resulted in memories that lifted her spirits throughout her entire lifetime. Being brave and smart came easily to her. She once entered into a Shirley Temple contest singing "The Good Ship Lollipop" even though she couldn't carry a tune in a basket. After graduating salutatorian from Bailey School, she enrolled in Greensboro College (now UNC-G) but soon fell prey to the courting of one Bobby Ray Stott. They made a great pair. He was full of spit and vinegar and she was grounded, warm and loving. For over 66 years they traveled through life together. They raised three sons, Greg, Randy and Mitchell, and instilled in them a sense of confidence and self-worth that cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Sallie was the earth, warm and forgiving. Everyone who had the honor of knowing this brightest, wittiest and lovingest of women was truly blessed. She will be missed.



Surviving are her two sons, Greg and Mitchell and his wife TJ; four grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, Sarah and Will; and four great grandchildren, Tyler, Sallie Grace, Avery and Charlotte.



Visitation will be held Monday, February 18 from 6pm to 8pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. A funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, February 19 at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. A graveside service will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millbrook United Methodist Church. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary