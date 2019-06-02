Sami Michail Salib



Raleigh



Sami Michail Salib departed life on May 24, 2019 at the age of 75, after a successful journey that started in 1944 with his birth in Cairo, Egypt, where he grew up as a young man and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.



Sami was the son of the late Michail Salib and Badiea Antonious; and brother of Wagdi, Fadia and Samia. He is also survived by his wife, Lora; his children: Philip, Sally and Miranda; and his grandchildren: Alexander, David, Theodore and Nolan.



On July 4, 1968, Sami immigrated to the United States and arrived in Philadelphia, PA, where he built up his career as a licensed professional engineer and obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Widener University. In 1982, the Officers and the Board of Directors of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers elected Sami to be a Senior Member of the Institute. Sami worked in Philadelphia, PA, Reading, PA, Cherry Hill, NJ and Raleigh, NC.



In 1978, he married Lora Kamel Salama. His children were born in Reading, PA. In 1985, he moved with his family to Raleigh and ended his career working for the Public Staff of the NC Utilities Commission.



Sami was a Coptic Orthodox. He led the design effort and participated in the construction managements of St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church in Raleigh.



Sami had a good sense of humor, lived to be kind, loving, and peaceful, and conducted himself in a positive, professional and ethical manner. Providing a quality of life for himself and his family was one of his highest priorities.



A Private Funeral Service was held on May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Coptic Orthodox Church in Raleigh, NC and Sami was laid to rest in an outdoor mausoleum of Raleigh Memorial Park.



