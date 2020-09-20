Sammie Wilder Hannon
September 10, 1954 - September 17, 2020
Bridgeton, NC
Sammie Wilder Hannon of Bridgeton, N.C., daughter of the late M. Samuel Wilder and Esther Lupo Wilder passed away on September 17, 2020 in New Bern, N.C. after a brief battle with cancer. She was 66 years old. Sammie grew up in Raleigh and lived most of her adult life in eastern North Carolina. Later in life she spent summers in Cape May, New Jersey and traveling with her husband Jack.
Sammie graduated from NB Broughton and East Carolina University. She was a Speech Therapist with Craven County Schools until her retirement.
Sammie is survived by her husband Jack Hannon of Bridgeton, N.C.; her sisters Barbara Wilder (Reece Byrd), Sue Rouse (Don) of Raleigh, N.C., Step mother, Jacqueline Wilder of Wilmington; Step children Jack and Jane Hannon of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Trishand Rod Hannon of Washington, DC. Beloved nephew Brian (Kara) Rouse and niece Susan Taylor (Nick). Cherished great nephew and nieces Easton, Poppy, Maddox and Ehvie. Sammie dearly loved her cousins and many friends.
At Sammie's request no services will be held. You are encouraged to share your condolences and memories of Sammie on the obituary page set up by Cotten Funeral Home: www.CottenFuneralHome.com
Also, her husband Jack would appreciate you sending any photographs of Sammie you wish to share to his e-mail: Tworoads@Suddenlink.net
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the Cape May County Park & Zoo: http://www.capemaycountynj.gov/1008/ParkZoo
The family thanks the many friends who supported Sammie during her illness.