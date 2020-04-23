|
|
Samuel "Clayton" Garner
March 3, 1942 - April 20, 2020
Newport
Samuel "Clayton" Garner, 78, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Anyone who knew Clayton, knew that his passion in life was his farm where he grew tobacco and in later years, soybeans, corn and other items for the produce stands. Farming also included his Allis-Chalmers tractor and combine which, like any great farmer, he took great delight in. He was taught by his father to keep the rows straight and clean which he did with great pride.
Clayton was born and raised in Newport where he would often be found fishing, eating breakfast at Fat Fella's or visiting at the Simmons Tractor Store where he liked to go every morning. Early in life he enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing and camping. The annual Newport Pig Cooking contest was a highlight for him as well.
Clayton never knew a stranger and his warm smile was inviting to all who met him. He loved food and fellowship with his family and friends. Most importantly, the love of his life was his wife, Terry, they were married 58 years, this October would have been 59. He will be remembered for the special love he had for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Terry G. Garner of the home; daughters, Sharon Garner-Thompson and husband David of Morehead City and Sheila Garner and husband Heath McCoy of Newport; son, Samuel Clayton Garner Jr. and wife Sherri of Newport; sister, Betsy Hinson and husband Earl of Newport; grandchildren, Timothy W. Mills Jr. of Newport, Samantha Garner of Morehead City, Brandon Scronce of Cary and Sydney Scronce of Newport; great-grandchildren, Corbin Mills of Newport, Garland Mills of Newport and Hadley Mae Ledbetter of Morehead City; niece, Tracy Alpert and husband Jack of Newport; great niece and nephew, Taner Alpert and Mason Alpert; as well as his farming family, Salvador L. Barajas, Ofelia V. Jimenez, Estefany, Jacquelin and Salvador Jr. Barajas Valadez, Apolonio, Adrian and Blas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Glancy Garner and Samuel McCoy Garner.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, the Funeral Home will limit the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Garner family while practicing safe measures.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020