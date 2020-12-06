Samuel Crisson
September 25, 1977 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - The Lord and His angels have lifted up our precious Samuel and carried him to his Heavenly Home. Heaven has gained an angel.
Samuel was born on September 25,1977, in Burlington, NC, to Martha Drew Crisson and Oliver Wayne Crisson. The family moved to Cary in 1982 and to Raleigh in 1987, where Sam graduated from Millbrook High School in 1995. Samuel later attended classes at Wake Technical Community College and Durham Technical Community College. During his teen years, Samuel studied piano and guitar and he was a natural. As a teen, he was active in the St. James UMYF and accompanied the group on a 2-week mission trip to Appalachia.
From the time that Samuel was a toddler, his passions were cars (Chevrolets, mainly) and music. His first love was a black 1978 Monte Carlo SS that the family bought when Samuel was a year-old. His dream was to someday have his own Chevrolet. At age14, Samuel obtained a workers' permit and was hired by Food Lion in the produce department, a job that he loved. He also detailed cars for neighbors and friends and, at age15, had saved enough to buy a used 1978 Monte Carlo.
Sam was also an avid music lover. His impressive library of music included a collection of 45's, LPs, cassette tapes, and CDs from all genres, especially the 50's through the 90's. In his "studio," he would mix and record custom CDs or tapes, by request or as gifts. Nothing delighted him more. His friends and family will attest that Samuel was a walking encyclopedia of artists, songs, and lyrics.
Samuel was blessed with a smile that would light up a room, with a natural charisma, and with a gift of making every person feel like they were the most important one at that moment. All who have met Samuel say that, even through the hardships, he served God and shared the gospel with friends from all walks of life. Samuel's friendships with the homeless community and his concern for their welfare were widely-known. Samuel has taught us all so much.
Samuel is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joan Nix Drew and Robert Mitchell Drew; his paternal grandparents, Elsie Davis Crisson and Grover Frank Crisson; and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Samuel is survived by his parents, Martha Drew Crisson and Oliver Wayne Crisson; his sister, Gretchen Crisson Parker (and husband, Charles); his nieces, Annagail Chazlyn Parker and Molly Olivia Parker; his great-niece, Summer Lynn Parker; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A "Celebration of Life" service to honor Sam will be scheduled for March, in hopes that we can more safely gather with family and friends. Arrangements will be forthcoming at Legacy.com
and Facebook.
Donations may be made to Samuel's church, Koinonia House of Prayer, P.O. Box 30907, Raleigh, NC 27622. Koinonia serves the homeless communities in Raleigh with fellowship, food, and worship. They also lead missions far and wide to aid poverty-stricken countries.