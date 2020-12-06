Dear Crisson Family,



I went to Millbrook a few years ahead of Sam, but was friends with his sister Gretchen and Ericka Hardee Marra. Being friends with them led me to becoming friends with one of the nicest and most sincere guys I could have ever become friends with. I am very fortunate to be able to call you my friend. We had a lot of good times along Buffaloe Rd in Raleigh, NC. Wether it was going to each others house or trying to make it to any of our classes, from Millbrook to Wake Tech, before the bell rang, we loved to burn the road up.

You will be missed by many, Loved by All, but you will never be forgotten my friend!!

May God wrap his arms around you with comfort and may you have eternal Peace. Gone but never Forgotten!! R.I.P. Sam

Chris Baker

Friend