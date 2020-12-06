1/1
Samuel Crisson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Crisson
September 25, 1977 - November 24, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - The Lord and His angels have lifted up our precious Samuel and carried him to his Heavenly Home. Heaven has gained an angel.
Samuel was born on September 25,1977, in Burlington, NC, to Martha Drew Crisson and Oliver Wayne Crisson. The family moved to Cary in 1982 and to Raleigh in 1987, where Sam graduated from Millbrook High School in 1995. Samuel later attended classes at Wake Technical Community College and Durham Technical Community College. During his teen years, Samuel studied piano and guitar and he was a natural. As a teen, he was active in the St. James UMYF and accompanied the group on a 2-week mission trip to Appalachia.
From the time that Samuel was a toddler, his passions were cars (Chevrolets, mainly) and music. His first love was a black 1978 Monte Carlo SS that the family bought when Samuel was a year-old. His dream was to someday have his own Chevrolet. At age14, Samuel obtained a workers' permit and was hired by Food Lion in the produce department, a job that he loved. He also detailed cars for neighbors and friends and, at age15, had saved enough to buy a used 1978 Monte Carlo.
Sam was also an avid music lover. His impressive library of music included a collection of 45's, LPs, cassette tapes, and CDs from all genres, especially the 50's through the 90's. In his "studio," he would mix and record custom CDs or tapes, by request or as gifts. Nothing delighted him more. His friends and family will attest that Samuel was a walking encyclopedia of artists, songs, and lyrics.
Samuel was blessed with a smile that would light up a room, with a natural charisma, and with a gift of making every person feel like they were the most important one at that moment. All who have met Samuel say that, even through the hardships, he served God and shared the gospel with friends from all walks of life. Samuel's friendships with the homeless community and his concern for their welfare were widely-known. Samuel has taught us all so much.
Samuel is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joan Nix Drew and Robert Mitchell Drew; his paternal grandparents, Elsie Davis Crisson and Grover Frank Crisson; and beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Samuel is survived by his parents, Martha Drew Crisson and Oliver Wayne Crisson; his sister, Gretchen Crisson Parker (and husband, Charles); his nieces, Annagail Chazlyn Parker and Molly Olivia Parker; his great-niece, Summer Lynn Parker; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A "Celebration of Life" service to honor Sam will be scheduled for March, in hopes that we can more safely gather with family and friends. Arrangements will be forthcoming at Legacy.com and Facebook.
Donations may be made to Samuel's church, Koinonia House of Prayer, P.O. Box 30907, Raleigh, NC 27622. Koinonia serves the homeless communities in Raleigh with fellowship, food, and worship. They also lead missions far and wide to aid poverty-stricken countries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Dear Crisson Family,

I went to Millbrook a few years ahead of Sam, but was friends with his sister Gretchen and Ericka Hardee Marra. Being friends with them led me to becoming friends with one of the nicest and most sincere guys I could have ever become friends with. I am very fortunate to be able to call you my friend. We had a lot of good times along Buffaloe Rd in Raleigh, NC. Wether it was going to each others house or trying to make it to any of our classes, from Millbrook to Wake Tech, before the bell rang, we loved to burn the road up.
You will be missed by many, Loved by All, but you will never be forgotten my friend!!
May God wrap his arms around you with comfort and may you have eternal Peace. Gone but never Forgotten!! R.I.P. Sam
Chris Baker
Friend
December 3, 2020
Martha and Wayne - so sorry to hear about your loss. 2020 has been a rough year in many ways. Please know that Carol and I have you in our thoughts.
Bruce Armstrong
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved