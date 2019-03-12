Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Hilltop Church
10212 Fayetteville Rd.
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hilltop Church
10212 Fayetteville Rd
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Samuel Dante Savio Obituary
Samuel Dante Savio

October 8, 1960 – March 9, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Samuel Dante Savio, 58, passed away on Saturday at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh with his loving family by his side. Dante was born in Bergen County, NJ and is the son of Sam Savio and Ruth Ann Savio.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:45 PM prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13th at 7:00 PM at Hilltop Church, 10212 Fayetteville Rd., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.

In addition to his parents, Dante is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carolanne Savio; his daughter, Samantha Savio; his two dogs, Zoey and Nico; brothers, Tony Savio and wife, Joyce, Sam Haubrich and wife, Danielle; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Phyllis Pregiato and husband, Jay; father-in-law, Bob Longo; brother-in-law, Robert Longo and wife, Diane and his church family at Hilltop Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 in Dante's memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019
