1/1
Samuel Domby
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Frank Domby

May 23, 1941 - September 17, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina

Samuel Frank Domby died on September 17, 2020 after battling heart disease for many years. Born on May 23, 1941 in Dante, Virginia, Sam was the son of Frank Domby and Thelma Turner, both deceased, the grandson of Steve and Julia Vura Domby and Samuel and Lola Culbertson Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Turner Domby.

Sam completed some of the country's earliest computer courses from Penn State University in the 1960s. He worked in IT sales and management for The Pittston Company, Cameron Brown Mortgage Company, Diebold, and Atlantic States Bankcard Association. As a Certified Computing Professional and Personnel Consultant, he operated his own technical and management recruiting practice for 17 years. Upon retirement in Beaufort, South Carolina, he enjoyed working part-time as a Notary Public and Signing Agent for mortgage loans.

Sam was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Port Royal, South Carolina and past member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Wilson, North Carolina and St. Helena's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he served on the vestry.

Sam never met a stranger, and his stories never failed to enlighten or entertain those fortunate enough to enjoy his company. He was loved and cherished by so many.

Sam will be dearly missed by his wife Sarah Little Domby; his children Diana Domby Howell (Hudson), Sammy Frank Domby, Jr. (Tracy) and Michael James Domby; seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; his sisters Rebecca Worley (Jerry) and Carol McConnell (James); his stepmother Betty Domby and extended family in St. Paul, Virginia; and a niece and five nephews. Celebration of life services will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Port Royal, South Carolina or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved