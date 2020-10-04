Samuel Frank Domby
May 23, 1941 - September 17, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina
Samuel Frank Domby died on September 17, 2020 after battling heart disease for many years. Born on May 23, 1941 in Dante, Virginia, Sam was the son of Frank Domby and Thelma Turner, both deceased, the grandson of Steve and Julia Vura Domby and Samuel and Lola Culbertson Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Turner Domby.
Sam completed some of the country's earliest computer courses from Penn State University in the 1960s. He worked in IT sales and management for The Pittston Company, Cameron Brown Mortgage Company, Diebold, and Atlantic States Bankcard Association. As a Certified Computing Professional and Personnel Consultant, he operated his own technical and management recruiting practice for 17 years. Upon retirement in Beaufort, South Carolina, he enjoyed working part-time as a Notary Public and Signing Agent for mortgage loans.
Sam was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Port Royal, South Carolina and past member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Wilson, North Carolina and St. Helena's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he served on the vestry.
Sam never met a stranger, and his stories never failed to enlighten or entertain those fortunate enough to enjoy his company. He was loved and cherished by so many.
Sam will be dearly missed by his wife Sarah Little Domby; his children Diana Domby Howell (Hudson), Sammy Frank Domby, Jr. (Tracy) and Michael James Domby; seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; his sisters Rebecca Worley (Jerry) and Carol McConnell (James); his stepmother Betty Domby and extended family in St. Paul, Virginia; and a niece and five nephews. Celebration of life services will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Port Royal, South Carolina or a charity of your choice
