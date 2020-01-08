|
Samuel Elbert Williamson, Sr.
Wendell
Samuel Elbert "Sam" Williamson, Sr., 81, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born September 14, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Needham Elbert Williamson and Paulina Tarpley Williamson. Sam honorably served his country in the US Army 82nd Airborne. Sam began his 28 year law enforcement career with the Newport News Virginia Police Department in 1965 and retired from the Wendell Police Department in 1993.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, January 9, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 911 West Main St, Clayton. Burial will follow at the Williamson Family Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the church.
Surviving: wife, Betty Alford Williamson; son, Samuel E Williamson, Jr. (Donna), grandsons: Brandon Thomas Williamson, William "Bill" Paul Williamson; sister, Addie W. Radford.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by son, William "Bill" Needham Williamson, II; siblings: William Williamson, John Williamson, Mary Warrick, Nell White and Margie Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 535, Clayton, NC 27528.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020