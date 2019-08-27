Home

Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
833 Tomahawk Highway
Harrells, NC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Siloam Baptist Church
833 Tomahawk Highway
Harrells, NC
Samuel Filmore Burgess Sr.


1930 - 2019
Samuel Filmore Burgess Sr. Obituary
Samuel Filmore Burgess, Sr.

January 26, 1930 — August 23, 2019

Ivanhoe, N.C.

Samuel Filmore "Sam" Burgess, Sr., 89, of 988 Dr. Kerr Rd., Ivanhoe, died Friday Aug. 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Siloam Baptist Church, 833 Tomahawk Highway, Harrells, N.C. at 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Tim Register officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Born Jan. 26, 1930, in Greensboro, N.C., Mr. Burgess was the son of the late William Maurice Burgess, Sr., and Annie Bristow Larue. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a former Scoutmaster and a retired farmer. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and was a former deacon.

Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Angelyn Maynard Burgess. They enjoyed singing together, gardening, observing wildlife of all kinds, raising bluebirds and chickadees, and sitting on the porch swing watching the hummingbirds. He loved boating and fishing at the coast and on Black River. He was an avid collector of antiques and a lifelong admirer of and caretaker to cats.

He is survived by son Samuel Filmore "Fil" Burgess, Jr., of Harrells; son Richard Maynard Burgess and wife Terrie of Ivanhoe; and daughter Carla Bristow Burgess and husband Ian Schreier of Pittsboro. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad Burgess, Channing Burgess, Sam David Burgess and Sarah Burgess.

Condolences may be sent via www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Siloam Baptist Church and the North American Bluebird Society (www.nabluebirdsociety.org).
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
