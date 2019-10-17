|
|
Samuel McDade
Wilmington
Samuel Kenneth "Kenny" McDade, 66, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 14, 2019. He fought a long battle with cancer over the last 3 years. Visitation will be from 1 to 3pm on Thursday, October 17, 2019 and Memorial Service to follow in the Chapel officiated by Tom Malin. Family and friends are invited to dinner after the service at the Family Home at 5700 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington NC.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie Chamblee-McDade, two sons Ryan (Coy) McDade, grandsons Wyatt and Waylon, Eric (Sarah) McDade and step grandson Damien. All from Wilmington NC. He also leaves behind his mother Betty (Gay) McDade of Knightdale, Sister Jeanette (Barry) Robinson of Christiansburg, VA, Nephew Travis Grubb of Blacksburg, VA. Kenny had a special bond through life with his Uncle Sherrill Gay of Knightdale NC. Kenny was preceded in death by his Father Samuel Arthur McDade in 2008.
Kenny and Debbie married in January 1979 and raised their family in Knightdale until moving to Wilmington in 2005. Kenny served on the Knightdale Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He coached Ryan and Eric's Little League Soccer and Baseball Teams. They were members of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a service to their community throughout their life in Knightdale. Kenny and Debbie enjoyed many years hosting parties and events with their lifelong friends there.
After moving to Wilmington, Kenny started Tow2Tow Towing and Recovery LLC. His son Ryan partnered with him in 2014 and son Eric works on his off days as a Lt. with Carolina Beach Fire Department. Kenny was so very proud of Ryan's hard work and dedication to the growth and ongoing success of Tow2Tow. He was as equally proud of Eric's accomplishment as a Firefighter. Kenny "Pops" will surely be missed by many. As he would say "I'll see you later, Pal"...
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019