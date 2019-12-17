Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
the home
Samuel Peace III


1938 - 2019
Samuel Peace III Obituary
Samuel Thomas Peace III

November 3, 1938 - December 9, 2019

Henderson

Samuel Thomas Peace, III, 81, of 802 Meadow Lane, died Monday, December 9, 2019. Born November 3, 1938 in Vance County, he was the son of the late Samuel Thomas Peace, Jr. and Ann Coleman Peace. He attended Woodberry Forest School, graduated from Henderson High School and earned a degree in business administration from UNC- Chapel Hill.

He was a Captain for Delta Airlines and retired from Delta after 30 years and enjoyed working for three major TV stations as a videographer. Tom was a member of the Henderson Jaycees, was a Past President of the Henderson Kiwanis Club, a former Mason and a member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Cemetery by Rev. Bobby Fletcher. Tom is survived by his wife, Petra Roesnick Peace; two sons, Christopher Thomas Peace and wife Karen of Alexandria, VA and Sean Coleman Peace of Raleigh; two granddaughters, Victoria Peace and Gwendolyn Peace; one grandson, Santiago Peace. The family will receive friends following the service at the home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, . Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 17, 2019
