Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
Samuel Ray Blalock Jr.


1969 - 2019
Samuel Ray Blalock Jr. Obituary
Samuel Ray

Blalock, Jr.

July 1, 1969 - September 1, 2019

Willow Spring

Samuel Ray Blalock Jr (Bo), age 50, passed away tragically in a car accident on September 1, 2019. He was born on July 1st, 1969. Bo was a lifelong native of Willow Spring and was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Ray Blalock Sr.; grandparents, Ralph and Inez Blalock and Henry and Beatrice Bowling.

Sadly, his mother, Faye Bowling B. Holloman met him at the gates of Heaven 2 days later following his death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lela Kirk Blalock; his sisters, Kim Price and husband, Tim of Willow Spring, Heather Barefoot and husband, Kevin of Benson; brothers, Shane Williams of Fuquay-Varina and Christopher Blalock of Florida; an aunt, Brenda Nicely and husband, Chuck of Willow Spring; a sister-in-law, Tracey Newberg and husband, Jim of Garner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday September 7th, 2019 at Neill's Creek Baptist Church in Angier with a Memorial Service at 2:00pm and a visitation to receive family and friends immediately following from 3:00-4:00pm.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
