Sandra E. Falcone
Durham
A bright light dimmed on earth and lit up in Heaven on Thursday, September 26, 2019, as Sandra E. Falcone, 62, passed away at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born in Brunswick County, VA, to the late Jimmie L. Edwards and Rose Smith Edwards.
Sandy was the Admissions Director at Structure House in Durham for 10 years and previously had a career in advertising. She was a caring and compassionate lover of people, nature and animals. Among her passions were her family, reading, cooking, traveling, and the beach.
Sandy is survived by the beneficiaries of her joyous nature, including her husband, Edward John Falcone of Durham, NC; her brothers, Russell Edwards (Linda) of Mechanicsville, VA, Bruce Edwards (Beverly) of Mechanicsville, VA, Richard Edwards of Norlina, NC, and Robert Edwards of Hillsborough, NC; her brother-in-law, Carmen "Sonny" Falcone, Jr. of Durham; niece, Christina Lingley (Ben); nephew, David Falcone (Brandy); great-nephew, Nicholas Lingley; great-niece, Steele Falcone; and many, many friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Doris Duke Center in the Sarah P. Duke Gardens, on Duke University's Campus, 420 Anderson Street, in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emily K Center, 904 W. Chapel Hill St, Durham, 27701, and Collie Rescue of the Carolinas, PO Box 1313, Kernersville, NC, 27278.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019