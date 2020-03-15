Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Sandra Fuller Harris Nichols


1942 - 2020
Sandra Fuller Harris Nichols Obituary
Sandra Fuller Harris Nichols

February 20, 1942 - March 13, 2020

Laurinburg

Sandra Fuller Harris Nichols, 78, of Laurinburg, formerly Raleigh, passed away on March 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Nichols; parents, David Lee and Lois Clark Fuller; her brother, David Carlton Fuller; and sister, Alice Fuller Mitchell.

Sandra worked for 33 years for DMV and received the Order of the Longleaf Pine. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Sandra was also a devoted member at Mount Hermon Baptist Church in Durham where she was a faithful servant of God.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Monica Whitehead (James) and Erin Eaves (Casey); grandchildren, Olivia, Bella, Cutter, Luke and Piper; and stepsons, Todd Nichols (Tina) and Jason Nichols (Kathy Bragg) and their families.

In light of the current pandemic, the family has decided to hold private services. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020
