Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith
November 1, 1956 - April 11, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith, of Fuquay-Varina, NC departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Wake: 6:00 PM - 8 PM, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Rd., Raleigh, NC.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 3300 Idlewood Village Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Green Lawn Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Survivors: Husband, James Smith of the home; Daughter, Jamila Smith; Grandson, Desmond Leake, all of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Sisters, Elois Hayes of FL and Geraldine Jones of IN; Brothers, Roy T. Hollingsworth, Jr. of SC, Byron Hollingsworth of FL, and Jeffrey Hollingsworth of FL.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019