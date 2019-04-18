Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Upper Room Church of God in Christ,
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Upper Room Church of God in Christ
3300 Idlewood Village Road
Raleigh, NC
Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith


Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith Obituary
Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith

November 1, 1956 - April 11, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Sandra Gail Hollingsworth Smith, of Fuquay-Varina, NC departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Wake: 6:00 PM - 8 PM, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Rd., Raleigh, NC.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 3300 Idlewood Village Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: Green Lawn Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina, NC.

Survivors: Husband, James Smith of the home; Daughter, Jamila Smith; Grandson, Desmond Leake, all of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Sisters, Elois Hayes of FL and Geraldine Jones of IN; Brothers, Roy T. Hollingsworth, Jr. of SC, Byron Hollingsworth of FL, and Jeffrey Hollingsworth of FL.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019
