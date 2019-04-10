Sandra H. Woltz



Henderson



Sandra Hedgepeth Woltz, 54, a resident of 232 E. Stratford Drive, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019, at her home. Born in Vance County on June 25, 1964, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Barbara Weldon Hedgepeth of Henderson.



Sandra graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, and was a Pre-K teacher in the Vance County School System for 26 years, 16 years of those were at Dabney Elementary School where she was named "Teacher of the Year" for 2001-2002 and 2013-2014.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3 PM at Poplar Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Tony Evans.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark H. Woltz of the home; two sons, Matthew Grant Woltz and fiancée, Mackenzie Coe of Boone and Luke Harris Woltz of the home; one brother, Malcolm Allen Hedgepeth (Erica) of Arizona; and one sister, Carolyn Hedgepeth Isley (Mark) of Snow Camp. She was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy H. Kulp.



The family will receive friends following the service at Poplar Creek Baptist Church. At other times they will be at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 1371 Poplar Creek Road, Henderson NC 27537 or to the , 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019