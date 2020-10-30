Sandra K. Haidinger
April 15, 1959-October 22, 2020
Vienna
Sandra Kirkland Haidinger (Sandy), 61, of Vienna, Virginia died peacefully on October 22, 2020 after enduring health issues for an extended period of time.
Sandy was born on April 15, 1959 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the daughter of Sandra Donaldson Kirkland and Dr. John Alvin Kirkland. Sandy grew up in Wilson, North Carolina and lived in Atlanta, Georgia for five years before moving to Goldsboro, North Carolina during her high school years. Sandy attended Salem College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for two years, before she transferred and then graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981.
Sandy actively worked in financial services since 1982 and spent the last 28 years as the President and Founder of Financial Management Advisors, Inc. Sandy dedicated her life to her clients, who relied on her counsel for more than just financial advice, and always put her clients' interests first. Prior to establishing her own firm, Sandy spent seven years at The National Bank of Washington. In addition, in 1999, Sandy joined the faculty at Georgetown University as an adjunct Professor teaching Personal Finance.
When Sandy called someone her "friend", you knew you had her as a friend for life. Sandy's family would like to express thanks to all her friends for supporting and loving her during her lifetime. Sandy had a joyous smile, generous heart and larger than life personality. It was not only her friends, but Sandy's extended family who was also the center of her life. As a resident of Vienna, Virginia; Duck, North Carolina; Saranac Lake, New York; and Casole d'Elsa, Italy, she entertained and hosted family and friends for years to build lasting memories.
Sandy is survived by her two children, Carlin Kirkland Haidinger and Alec Jeffrey Haidinger, and her husband, Jeffrey Brendan Haidinger of Vienna, Virginia. In addition, her two brothers, Dr. John Alvin Kirkland Jr. (wife Chris) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Byron Barnes Kirkland (wife Ginny) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and sister, Cameron Kirkland Collins (husband Michael) of Wilson, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to Doctors Without Borders
: www.donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: www.stjude.org/donate
.
A celebration of life for Sandy will be arranged in the future and details will be shared by the family and will be posted on Sandy's obituary page on www.moneyandking.com