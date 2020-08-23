Sandra Sherrill

Sandra Johnson Sherrill
May 16, 1947 - August 7, 2020
Raleigh, NC
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Johnson Sherrill, loving and devoted mother, wife, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 7, 2020.
She left us peacefully at her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was 73.
Born in Smithfield, NC and raised on a farm in Four Oaks she was a small-town girl with big world dreams. She was the youngest of 10 children and her love of books and education was unmistakable. She married young, at age 17, she was a mother by 19, and a single mom by 22. Her desire for an education never faltered. She was the first in her family to go to college, earning a bachelor's degree from Campbell College, and a master's and doctorate in education from NC State University.
While studying in the English graduate school at UNC-Chapel Hill, she met a fellow graduate student, Wayne Sherrill, who would soon become her husband and stepfather to her daughter, Lisa. They married on July 27, 1974 and moved to Raleigh.
Sandra lived a full life as a wonderful mother, devoted wife, English teacher, corporate manager, and business owner. She was also a tireless fighter for justice – marching in Washington, D.C. for the Equal Rights Amendment, canvassing for political candidates, and volunteering for adult literacy programs, the U.S. Committee for Refugees, Immigrants in Raleigh, and the League of Women Voters.
Sandra excelled at Scrabble, giving advice (rarely unsolicited), living within her means, remembering minute details of family history, and reading anything and everything she could get her hands on. She was a lifelong learner. She learned to swim when she was in her thirties and studied piano in her sixties and seventies.
Sandra lived life with humor, grace, generosity, and a bit of irreverence. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
An online memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks and a celebration of Sandra's life will be held when we can all safely gather again. Donations to WCPE and/or WUNC Public Radio or Transitions Lifecare are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed through https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/sandrasherrill
.