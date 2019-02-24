Sandra Baker Smith



November 6, 1946 - February 19, 2019



Raleigh



Sandra Baker Smith passed away February 19, 2019, at the age of 72. Known to most as "Sandy," she was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and friend to many, born on November 6, 1946 in Franklin County, to the late Harold and Lalia Oakley Baker. She lived in Creedmoor and Raleigh most of her life.



She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Horn, of Carolina Beach, and her grandson Brent Murray, of Raleigh, along with her brother Baxter Baker and wife Carol S.C., and several nieces and nephews.



Sandy was a psychiatric nurse at Holly Hill Hospital for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh for many years .



A memorial service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh on Saturday, March 2. Family will receive visitors from 2 – 3 p.m., and the service will be held at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family requests donations be made to Foundation of Hope, or walkforhope.com, or to National Alliance on Mental Issues (NAMI) or https://nami-wake.org/donate Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary