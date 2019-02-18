|
Sandra Williams Baker
Raleigh
Mrs. Sandra Williams Baker, 80, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on February 15, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Matthew AME Church, 1609 Bennett Street, Raleigh, NC at 12:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 11:00 AM. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner NC. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 18, 2019