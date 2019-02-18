Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Faith Baptist Church
509 Hilltop Drive
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Williams Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Williams Baker Obituary
Sandra Williams Baker

Raleigh

Mrs. Sandra Williams Baker, 80, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on February 15, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Matthew AME Church, 1609 Bennett Street, Raleigh, NC at 12:00 PM with visitation preceding the service at 11:00 AM. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner NC. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now