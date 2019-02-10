Sondra "Sandy" Golden Bass



Sondra "Sandy" Golden Bass of Raleigh, NC, was born Feb. 12, 1936 in Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of Charles Lafayette Golden and Lucille Van Valkenburg. She passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Sandy grew up in El Paso, TX, New Orleans, LA. and Atlanta, GA. She attended the University of Tennessee for one year before transferring to Florida State University where she graduated in 1956 with a degree in Primary Education. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, and served on their National Council.



In 1956, Sandy married J. Albert Bass, Jr. She taught school for more than 33 years, in Cary and Knightdale, as well as at Hugh Morrison, Ravenscroft and Carroll Middle School, mostly teaching math.



She was predeceased by her son, Benjamin, her sister and parents.



Sandy is survived by: her husband, Al and her beloved Westie Mr. Big, of the home; two daughters, Susan Bass (Jeanne) of Winter Garden, FL and Lee Ann Shearon (Patrick) of Raleigh and their three daughters; and a niece and nephew of the Jacksonville, FL area.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 12th at 2:00 pm at Church of the Good Shepherd, 125 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will precede the service at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delta Zeta Foundation or to Transitions LifeCare.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019