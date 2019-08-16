|
Sandy Finch Stone
April 15, 1962 - August 13, 2019
Middlesex
Sandy Finch Stone went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1962 to Alma Reason Finch and the late Charles Elton Finch in Raleigh, NC. Her beloved daddy told the entire hospital that day that "she was the prettiest baby in the nursery". She could be described as an "extravagant" daughter, wife, mother, nana, sister, and aunt. She was known as a dedicated matriarch with a self-less, giving heart full of love and joy. She worked for 25 years at Wilson Medical Center. She was able to accomplish her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse in 1997. She was a caregiver to not only patients but to her parents, children, grandchildren and other family and friends. She was a personal stylist for her family members and anyone else who appreciated her wide variety of style. Her laugh was contagious, and her smiles were so comforting. Darryl Stone and Sandy were a devoted couple, sweethearts, who were married for 35 years. She was faithful to her husband and he cared for her as his queen. They dated for only six months and were married on the front steps of a neighbor Pastor Oliver Hopkins' porch. You could say it was love at first sight.
As a faithful member of the Middlesex Church of God, she was part of the Choir, Greeters Ministry, Women's Bible Study, Tie that Binds Couples Ministry and involved with Bailey Methodist Church Women's Ministry. Sandy was a woman of many talents and interests. She grew to love and appreciate antiques, restoring furniture, and working in her flower beds. Those who know her most intimately know that she always was a frequent shopper at her favorite boutiques and "second home" Crabtree Valley Mall.
Mrs. Stone had a love for traveling to Emerald Isle, NC for her much desired "sun therapy". She toured most states and visited seven countries abroad. Sandy loved to worship her Lord and Savior. Sandy loved to sing and dance with her husband and grandchildren. She often amused family and friends with her sense of humor that could leave you with tears of joy. She was able to retire as a nurse and fulfill her desired role as "Nana" for the last six years. Her parents were so proud of her accomplishments in her career.
Close family and friends know that she had a great cloud of witnesses that met her at the pearly gates which would include Jesus, her daddy, and her 5 angel grand-babies.
Mrs. Stone is survived by her beloved spouse Darryl Stone. She was blessed with three children: Lindsay Corbett (Allen) of Middlesex, Jordan Stone (Taylor) of Wilson, Bailee Arnold (Joseph) of Winterville and her most precious grandchildren: Hudson Jude Corbett, Charlotte Rose Corbett, Ruth Finch Arnold, and baby Stone due in December 2019.
She is also survived by her mother Alma Finch, two sisters: Wendy Harris (Dennis)of Wilson, Kelly White (Tim) of Wilson.
The family will receive friends at the home of their treasured neighbors Joel and Sue Trammel 5466 S. NC 231 Middlesex. The visitation will be at the Middlesex Church of God, 5407 S. NC 231 Middlesex, NC on Friday, August 16 evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 am for the celebration of her life service also at the Middlesex Church of God. Commemorating her life will be Reverend Mark Ingram, Reverend Tracy Stone, Reverend Jordan Stone (son), and Reverend Craig Stone.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meredith College Autism Program, 3800 Hillsborough St. Raleigh NC.
Funeral arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home, Louisburg, NC, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019