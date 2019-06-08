|
Sara W. Banks
December 13, 1934 - June 5, 2019
Garner
Sara Woolard Banks, 84 died Wednesday June 5.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas B. Banks, her two children, Thomas J. Banks and Paula B. Page and grandchild, Thomas J. Banks, Jr.
Sara will be buried at New Bethel Baptist Church where her parents and siblings are buried. The family requests no flowers or remembrances. If you wish to honor Sara, please support Rex Hospital or SECU Hospice House.
Published in The News & Observer on June 8, 2019