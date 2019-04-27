Home

Sara Huntley Head Obituary
Sara Huntley Head

March 9, 1925 - April 25, 2019

Wendell

Sara Huntley Head, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday. She was born in Durham County to the late Algie Gaston & Louise Hodges Huntley. Sara worked with her husband of 50 years, Merritt Henley Head, who preceded her in death, at M.H. Head & Son Coal & Oil. She was a brilliant woman who loved bridge, enjoyed knitting & crocheting. Sara was a caring woman and helped for many years with Meals on Wheels and with the food pantry at Wendell United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her bother, Al Huntley.

She is survived by her children, Bill Head of the home, Susan Radford (Donald) of Knightdale, grandchildren, Amanda Gore (Jeremy), Nick Radford (Jillian), great-grandsons, Jackson & Jennings, nieces, Diane Spell (Arnold) of Durham, Sandy Teasley (Mark) of Durham, & many extend family.

The family wishes to thank both Joyce & Bettye for their kindness and care for Sara.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wendell United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Memorial service 3 PM, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St. Wendell with visitation from 2-3 prior to the service & other times at her children's homes. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019
