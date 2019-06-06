Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Capital City Church of God
1500 Hedingham Blvd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Capital City Church of God
1500 Hedingham Blvd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara K. Moody


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara K. Moody Obituary
Sara K. Moody

11/2/1940 - 06/3/2019

Garner

Sara Kearney Moody, of Garner N.C. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Sara was raised in Franklin County. She was employed at Hayes Barton Pharmacy for 39 years until her retirement.

Sara is survived by her children, Karen, Darwin, and Randy; and grandchildren, Dylan, Trevor, Ashley, Hunter, Tyler, Dalton, and Austin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Moody; and her sisters, Barbara Kearney, Shirley Oakley, Betty Mendenhall, and Nancy Redman; and her brothers, Tommy Kearney, Howard Kearney, and David Kearney; and her Mother and Father, Jessie Irene and Troy Blair Kearney.

Services are being held at Capital City Church of God, 1500 Hedingham Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Hospice of Wake County, NC, in her honor.
Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now