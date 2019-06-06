|
|
Sara K. Moody
11/2/1940 - 06/3/2019
Garner
Sara Kearney Moody, of Garner N.C. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Sara was raised in Franklin County. She was employed at Hayes Barton Pharmacy for 39 years until her retirement.
Sara is survived by her children, Karen, Darwin, and Randy; and grandchildren, Dylan, Trevor, Ashley, Hunter, Tyler, Dalton, and Austin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Moody; and her sisters, Barbara Kearney, Shirley Oakley, Betty Mendenhall, and Nancy Redman; and her brothers, Tommy Kearney, Howard Kearney, and David Kearney; and her Mother and Father, Jessie Irene and Troy Blair Kearney.
Services are being held at Capital City Church of God, 1500 Hedingham Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Hospice of Wake County, NC, in her honor.
Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019