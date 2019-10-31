|
|
Sara Newpher Willard
Raleigh
Sara (Sally) Willard, age 75, of Raleigh, NC passed away on October 29, 2019. She was born and raised in the Washington, DC area and attended Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA. She was the daughter of the late I. Woodrow Newpher and the late Edna P. Newpher. Sally attended Catawba College, where she met her late husband, Byron F. Willard, Jr. Sally and Byron were happily married for 44 years and lived most of their married life in Winston-Salem, NC, where they raised their two sons. Byron's career in the credit union industry took them to Northern Virginia and Richmond, VA. While working full time and caring for her family, Sally continued to work towards her college degree. In 1999, Sally proudly graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Sally worked as a Budget Analyst for Wake Forest University, George Mason University, and VCU. She retired as Director of Financial Affairs for the Academic Campus at VCU.
In 2008, after Byron's death, she moved to Raleigh to be closer to family. She joined White Memorial Presbyterian Church (WMPC) where she rejoiced in her bible study group and in serving as a Stephen Minister. She was a lifelong Redskins fan, an accomplished musician, a dog lover, and an expert brownie baker. She loved the beach, gardening, playing bridge, completing a chore list, and the joy of Christmas. In recent years, she and her fiancé, Dan Carro, enjoyed many good bridge games and wonderful travels. She was a good wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
Sally is survived by her two sons, Franklin Willard and wife, Lauren, of Winston-Salem and Christopher Willard and wife, Gail, of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Joshua, Courtney, Keenan, Emma, and Davis Willard, a great-granddaughter, Kendall Cash; two sisters, Sue Booth and Shirley Utley, and a brother, Tom Newpher; and her fiancé, Dan Carro, and his family, Tina, Josh, Alexa, and Erika Krasner.
A memorial service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church on November 4, 2019 at 11am. The family will receive friends in the Jane Bell Gathering Space at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WMPC, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, St. Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 31, 2019