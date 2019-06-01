Sara Fortune Wilson



July 18, 1933 - May 30, 2019



Cary, North Carolina



Sara Fortune Wilson, 85 of Cary, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. Sara was born on July 18, 1933 in Johnson City, Tennessee.



She was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Sophia Fortune, her brother Mac Fortune and sister Janice Lawyer.



Sara enjoyed her work in the kidney transplant lab at the VA Hospital in Durham until her retirement. After retirement she and her husband, Jay Wilson, moved to the NC Mountains. Sara enjoyed playing piano for her church and spending time at the local community center. Her grandchildren fondly remember her special birthday cakes and sweets at Christmas.



As a long-time member of Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh, she was known to love her church family. Sara loved being a Sunday School teacher both at Hillyer and at Mount Celo in Burnsville.



Sara is survived by her husband of 60 years Jay Wilson, daughters Dianne (Robert) Gupton, Laurie (Drew) Finn, Amy (Glenn) Brothers and Lisa Starnes, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh at 2:00 PM Tuesday June 4, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church or the Susan G . Published in The News & Observer on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary