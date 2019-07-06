Sara Orren Yount



May 3, 1921 - July 3, 2019



Reidsville



Reidsville, NC



Sara Orren Yount, 98, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Wednesday July 3, 2019, at her home.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday 11:00 A.M. July 6, 2019, at Mission First (formerly First United Methodist Church). Burial will be in Evergreen Memory Gardens.



A native of Troutman, NC, she was a daughter of the late Jerry Franklin and Callie Ostwalt Orren and had lived in Reidsville for most of her life. She was a retired teacher having taught for two years in the Kannapolis City Schools and thirty-seven years in the Reidsville City Schools. Sara was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and now a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church. She was a tour guide at Chinqua-Penn Plantation for over 20 years, a member of the NCAE where she formerly served as an officer, a member of the Eastern Star, and was a former driver for Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Yount was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Lee Yount, Sr. and a brother: James F. "Jimmy" Orren.



Survivors include: a son: Lee Yount of Reidsville, daughters: Sara Yount Stuckey (William) of Clayton, and Tracey Yount Colores (Kevin) of Raleigh, grandchildren: Mike Colores of Edwards, CO., and Kate Colores of Chapel Hill, NC.



The family would like to thank her caregivers Robin, Wendy, Priscilla, Sherry, and Dawn for their care and concern throughout Mrs. Yount's illness.



She wanted to express her appreciation to her former students for their thoughtfulness.



Memorials may be sent to: Meals on Wheels c/o Aging, Disability and Transit Services 105 Lawsonville Ave. Reidsville, NC 27320



Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019