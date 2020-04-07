|
|
Sarah "Betsy" Hardison Armstrong
February 11, 1924 - April 4, 2020
Enfield
Sarah "Betsy" Hardison Armstrong age 96, of Enfield, passed away on April 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Nash.
She was born in Enfield on February 11, 1924 to Pete and Sarah Hardison. Betsy was the oldest, and one of the most faithful members of Enfield Baptist Church, where she joined in December of 1938. She was married to Harvey Armstrong on August 16, 1947 and they celebrated sixty-seven years of marriage. Betsy was a longtime employee of Enfield Graded School and served as coordinator for Enfield Meals on Wheels. In later years, Betsy and Harvey enjoyed traveling and spending time at Emerald Isle.
Betsy was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Creech Hardison, her father, Pete Hardison, her husband, Harvey L. Armstrong, her sisters, Eloise H. Copeland and Billie H. Winstead and her brother, Pete Hardison, Jr.
Betsy is survived by two sons, Larry Armstrong and his wife Casey of Enfield and Pete Armstrong and his wife Jeanie of Rocky Mount; three granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Armstrong of Raleigh, Margaret Armstrong Sarda and her husband Ryan of Raleigh and Sarah Armstrong Brann and her husband Tyler of Wake Forest and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" James Sarda of Raleigh.
The family will gather for a service at the Enfield Baptist Church with the Reverend Kerry Peeler officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Enfield Baptist Church, 200 West Burnette Ave., Enfield, NC 27823 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search, then type Betsy Armstrong.
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Armstrong family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2020