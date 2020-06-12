Sarah Johnson Bartholomew
Raleigh
Sarah Johnson Bartholomew died Tuesday June 9, 2020. Affectionately known as Gran, she was born December 8, 1925.
A private family service is planned.
Sarah worked various jobs but her primary focus was being a loving wife and mother.
She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Bart; her sons: Dick and Tim and sisters: Jean Pridgen, Joyce Mercer and brother, Earl Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Larry Collins Bartholomew (Mary) of Surf City; daughter-in-law Kaye Bartholomew of Chesapeake, Virginia; 6 grandchildren; 16 grandchildren; 3 nieces and 'the cousins' and their special get-togethers.
Gran loved playing cards and socializing with her many friends and Springmoor neighbors.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Springmoor for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.