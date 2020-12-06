Sarah Beth Jones
April 10, 1953 - November 16, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina - Sarah Elizabeth Jones (nee Pate) passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington NC on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her brother Bill Pate of Tampa and her sister Judy Kitts of Memphis, She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; her father, Herbert Pate, of Atlantic Beach; and her mother, Sarah Pate, of Raleigh. Originally from Kinston, Beth lived in Raleigh for many years where she was involved in numerous arts and civic activities. She has lived in Wilmington since 2006, where she served on the board of Thalian Hall Performing Arts Center and supported local organizations serving women in crisis. Among her many loves were boating, reading, music, and caring for her cocker spaniels. Because of Covid19, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401), The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929), or the charity of your choice
. You may submit memories and condolences to www.andrewsmortuary.com
.