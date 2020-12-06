1/1
Sarah Beth Jones
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Beth Jones
April 10, 1953 - November 16, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina - Sarah Elizabeth Jones (nee Pate) passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmington NC on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She is survived by her brother Bill Pate of Tampa and her sister Judy Kitts of Memphis, She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Pate of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC; her father, Herbert Pate, of Atlantic Beach; and her mother, Sarah Pate, of Raleigh. Originally from Kinston, Beth lived in Raleigh for many years where she was involved in numerous arts and civic activities. She has lived in Wilmington since 2006, where she served on the board of Thalian Hall Performing Arts Center and supported local organizations serving women in crisis. Among her many loves were boating, reading, music, and caring for her cocker spaniels. Because of Covid19, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401), The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929), or the charity of your choice. You may submit memories and condolences to www.andrewsmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved